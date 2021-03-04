Resident Evil 8 is a few months away from being released, and after all the phenomenon caused by Lady Dimitrescu fans are expecting something great.

A few weeks ago they made available to users of Playstation 5 a demo where they could see how it will look in terms of graphics and gameplay, leaving a good impression.

What we had not seen at all is that you can activate the famous Ray tracing, although we do not know if on all platforms where it will be available.

Capcom eis putting effort into Resident Evil 8, or at least that is what he showed in his first trailers.

What they had not shown us in depth is that PC users will be able to get more out of it using the famous Ray tracing.

This is how he made it known AMD in a recent video where he presented his card RADEON RX 6700 XT, which they tested by running Resident Evil 8.

As you can see, the improvement is very significant, and this feature will be supported by technology Fidelity FX, with which graphic performance is improved.

It should be noted that many of the technical aspects of Resident Evil 8 they have not been revealed yet, so it is uncertain what their final execution will look like.

Reflections and lighting improve dramatically.

For now we know that it has a native resolution of 2160p that works at 60 fps, at least in Playstation 5, but it is not entirely clear whether it will take advantage of the Ray tracing from the console.

Resident Evil 8 It will arrive on PC and consoles on May 7, 2021, so it should not take long to show us all the details of this new installment of the saga.

Do you think it will surpass its predecessor in quality?

