Resident Evil 8 release date leaked | We are xbox by admin in Gaming 0 SHARES 2 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter It is very likely that this week, on the occasion of the Resident Evil Showcase, we will know all the details that remain to be known about Resident Evil 8; including your departure date. As we already mentioned, the event will arrive full of content; from the first Resident Evil 8 gameplay to the launch of a closed beta of the game. There could even be more news from other projects in the saga, such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which would link directly to the game. However, one of the most important details to know would be the release date of Resident Evil 8, which could have been leaked just a little while ago. Resident Evil 8 possible release date leaked As the portal has echoed Evilhazard, the analyst Roberto Serrano has given several details about the game. From the outset, the reservations would arrive very soon, but in addition all these news would be announced, including the Resident Evil 8 release date: 3 week trial (on PS4, PS5).

Possibility of direct reservation after the test.

Gameplay of the demo.

Benefits of the reservation and extra content of the DLC.

Improved experience with DualSense add-ons on PS5.

Resident Evil 8 release date: April 22, 2021. Although the release date of Resident Evil 8 is not final, it would quite fit the line that Capcom has been following in recent years. In fact, Resident Evil 3, the last installment of the game to date, arrived on April 3, 2020. On the other hand, it appears that Capcom and Sony have entered into a commercial agreement that would allow PS4 and PS5 users to enjoy certain Advantages, like the demo for a limited time. However, the game will be available both on Xbox One (at least, for now) and Xbox Series X | S. Resident Evil Village | Showcase Other info

