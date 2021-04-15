The new horror episode of resident Evil it is less than a month away from going on the market. It will be next May 7 when we can witness the new horror adventure that will live Ethan winters, but those who want to enter this world can do so with a new demo of the game.

During the Resident Evil Showcase on April 15, the producer of the brand new installment of the franchise, Tsuyoshi Kanda, announced the details about the second demo of the title. This will be available to everyone from May 1 for 24 hours and will allow us to test it for 60 minutes.

In this period of one hour, you will be able to know a little more about the town or the castle of Resident Evil 8. Depending on which area you want to explore, you will discover different enemies and corners that the game has to offer.

Resident Evil Village will get early access on PlayStation consoles

For all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users, Capcom surprised with the announcement that they will have an early access version. This will be called ‘8 Hours in Village‘and, as the name suggests, it will give us the opportunity to test the demo for 30 minutes in a time of eight hours.

The download of this version can be done from this moment, but it will be enabled from April 17 for North America, from 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) to 3:00 a.m. on April 18. In this stage, 30 minutes of the part of the Villa de Resident Evil 8.

On the other hand, the Castle stage will be enabled April 24, at the same time as the aforementioned. There will be no restrictions on live streaming of the gameplay at any of these Early Access stages.

