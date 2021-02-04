Resident Evil 8 is still fine-tuning details for its premiere, which is scheduled for May 7, 2021, but its last gameplay It has already generated a lot of conversation in networks.

It’s all thanks to Lady Dimitrescu and their daughters, who are apparently already considered the new waifus of video games.

The cosplayers It didn’t take long for them to get down to work creating their own costumes for these villains from Resident Evil 8, and in the one we show you below, one of the vampires looks scarier.

Resident Evil 8’s terrifying villain turned real

According to a insider of the industry, the daughters of Lady Dimitrescu will appear naked in the game, but while this is confirmed or denied, the cosplayers They already adopted them as the new trend.

Although at first many complained that these villains weren’t scary, a cosplay by Kvltkid it proves the opposite.

Taking advantage of her makeup knowledge, she managed to transform herself into one of the vampires of Resident Evil 8, proving that they would be much scarier in real life.

Now it does look scary. Image: via Kvltkid.

A scythe was even added. Image: via Kvltkid.

As you can see, Kvltkid got an outfit very similar to the one used by the villains in the game, although the most striking element is the makeup.

Both the eyes and the mouth have a blood-like effect, and if that wasn’t enough, he got some white contact lenses to give it a touch creepy extra.

Of course he also included a personal touch with some piercings on the nose, and we must say that the character does very well.

They look very similar.

Resident Evil 8 It will hit consoles on May 7, and it will be until then when we find out if this sequel exceeds the seventh installment.

