Lady Dimitrescu became one of the reasons why many want to play Resident Evil 8. Since her presentation, several have fallen in love and are looking for all the data and theories to learn more about her, even wanting to know the information of the videos that Capcom has already blocked.

Now, Capcom He already realized that you want to know more about Lady Dimitrescu Y Resident Evil 8, so he just published an official fact for you, that you are aware of this character and everything that is published around her.

Well, what data are we talking about? The one that interests you: How tall is Lady Dimitrescu really? Resident Evil 8 art director Tomonori Takano revealed that this ‘villain’ measures 2.9 meters if we add the heels and the hat. I mean, Ethan is going to have to run twice as much because this character’s output is really great.

In other words, not even with the bench you will be able to reach Lady Dimitrescu, unless you are a basketball player wanting to play Resident Evil 8, maybe that’s more or less close.

The popularity of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil 8 is lived everywhere

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that the popularity of Lady Dimitrescu It is not something that only happens in the West. On the contrary, according to the statements of the art director of Resident Evil 8, this is a phenomenon that is also happening in Japan.

Sometimes, what becomes a trend meme in Japan does not have the same effect in the West and vice versa, however, that this is something worldwide makes Resident Evil 8 becomes one of the most anticipated games of 2021.

For now, we can only wait for the fateful May 7, the date on which it will be released Resident Evil Village on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC.

