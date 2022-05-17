With the arrival of new games to Xbox GamePass, the service also has to lose part of its selection at the end of the month. On this occasion, Resident Evil 7, one of the best games of the last generation, will leave this service in a matter of days.

Unfortunately, the selection of games that Xbox Game Pass will leave at the end of the month may annoy more than one. Beside Resident Evil 7, titles like Knockout City Y Farming Simulator 19 will also no longer be available. In this way, these are the games that will leave Xbox Game Pass on May 31, 2022.

–EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

–Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

–Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

–Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console and PC)

As usual, you can buy any of these games with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store, and thus continue with your games without problem. In related topics, these are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass starting today.

Editor’s note:

Resident Evil 7 It has been one of the longest-running games on Xbox Game Pass, and it’s a shame that such a good title leaves a platform like this. However, getting a physical copy of the definitive edition, which includes DLC, is not a problem, since you can find it at a good price on Amazon.

Via: Xbox