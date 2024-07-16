Resident Evil 7 on iOS systems gives access to the initial portion of the game for free and allows you to unlock the full experience spending 20 euros . Well, there are very few who have chosen to buy it.

Resident Evil 7 on mobile isn’t doing so well to use a euphemism. According to Mobilegamer.biz, based on Appfigures’ estimates, the game has been downloaded just over 83,000 times from the day of launch. What is more worrying, however, is the fact that It appears to have been purchased around 2,000 times .

This marriage makes no sense

According to Appfigures, Resident Evil 7 has produced $28,140 in revenuea figure from which Apple’s share must be subtracted (it should be 30%, but there could be different agreements) to obtain Capcom’s net revenues. It is precisely thanks to the revenue estimates that the really ridiculous number of buyers of the gameconsidering the series we are talking about and the quality of it.

Resident Evil 7 is in very good company, however, because other AAA games, including some Resident Evil ones, have also flopped big time on iOS, as noted in June. We’re talking about Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If we want, it is further confirmation that the mobile world is a story in itself and that it is not possible to launch the same products that arrive on consoles.

Moreover, as underlined then, usually the buyers of games like those mentioned they already have dedicated hardware and they don’t wait for them to come out on mobile to play them. Furthermore, these are titles that are not very suitable for the type of use of mobile games, which is much faster and more immediate. In short, they seem to be really off target.