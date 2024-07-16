Capcom revealed with great fanfare that it was about to launch Resident Evil 7 and other games on iOS, especially on newer iPhone models, however, the results are not what one would expect, especially when we are talking about a good video game.

According to information revealed by both Mobilegamer as Appfigures Capcom isn’t doing so well with Resident Evil 7 on iOS devices.

Since its launch on iOS, Resident Evil has been downloaded 83,000 times, but it’s worth noting that you have to pay $20 to unlock the full experience. Now, to that we must add that There are only 2 thousand users who paid for the video game. In total, after Apple’s cut, there is an estimated profit of $28,140.

Added to this is the fact that other AAA games underperformed on iOS. This includes games like Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Source: Capcom

There’s no doubt that Apple’s latest devices have the potential to run console games, but sales suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro owner may not be the audience willing to pay more than $20 for a title. And don’t rule out the possibility that the experience is already being played on a console.

We also recommend: Dead Rising: Capcom explains that its new remaster is almost a remake and gives it a release date

Besides Resident Evil 7, will more games be released on iOS?

Capcom won’t stop supporting Apple just because Resident Evil 7 didn’t sell as expected. They might even bet on much heavier artillery to try to attract the attention of potential customers.

However, with so many options available, such as playing better from the cloud or even enjoying the experience from the console, this may be the problem that Apple and publishers really face.

There are certainly titles designed for mobile devices with better performance and handling, which demonstrate that the iPhone is a good platform for that kind of experience, however, the reality is different when it comes to AAA titles.

What do you think about this situation? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.