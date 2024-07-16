Resident Evil 7 is one of Capcom’s most successful games. With more than 13.30 million units sold since its launch in January 2017. In this way, it is no secret that the Japanese company wants its beloved title to be available on all possible platforms, and that includes the Apple’s App Store, where it has become a real disappointment.

According to information from Mobilegamer.biz, less than two thousand people have bought Resident Evil 7 on iOSThis represents a profit of just over $28,000, a figure that does not take into account Apple’s commission. Thus, it is clear that Ethan Winters’ beloved iPhone 15 adventure is a complete failure, something that should not come as a big surprise.

The mobile market is different from consoles and PCs. For starters, the AAA games we’ve seen lately on iOS require an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or an iPad with an M1 chip. These are devices that cost thousands of pesos. Along with this, Resident Evil 7 It is not free, and is sold for $20 dollars, which is very expensive for an audience that is not used to paying for this type of experience.

While this may be seen as a long-term investment, and as a way to bring these experiences to new markets, it is clear that these types of efforts are only going to be perceived as a commercial failure. For the moment, Capcom still plans to bring more of its games to iOS, something that will likely have the same result.. In related news, a classic Resident Evil game bundle is coming to PC. Capcom is also already working on a new installment in the series.

Author’s Note:

Maybe in five years AAA games will be more successful on mobile devices, but for now they are an example of how different the traditional market is from the mobile market. Any AAA game is doomed to fail on this platform.

Via: Mobilegamer.biz