Sales of Resident Evil 7 on iOS have flopped, having been bought by under 2000 people.

That’s according to store data estimates from Appmagic, as shared by MobileGamer.biz. The free-to-start game has been downloaded 83,000 times since its release on 2nd July, meaning just 2.4 percent of players converted to the £15.99 paid version.

In all, Resident Evil 7 on iOS has earned Capcom an estimated $28,140, ​​although that doesn’t include Apple’s 30 percent cut.

It means Resident Evil 7 is the latest AAA release to flop on the platform over the last 12 monthsfollowing Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Since it launched on 6th June, for instance, under 3000 people have paid £44.99 for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

For Resident Evil comparisons, Resi 4 has been bought by roughly 7000 people, while Village has been bought by around 5750 – both released last year.

In part, the low sales could be due to the need for high-end iOS devices: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, plus iPads with an M1 chip or above.

But do players really want a AAA experience on mobile, when better versions exist on console or PC? Is a phone with touchscreen controls really the best platform for a AAA game? And are these games suitably priced for the mobile market?

At the least, having AAA games on an iPhone is a technical achievement that shows the power of Apple’s devices, so it certainly benefits from these releases. MobileGamer.biz even suggests Apple could be paying publishers to bring these games to its devices.

Yet with sales figures like this, will publishers continue to release their AAA games on mobile?

Digital Foundry previously took a look at Resident Evil Village on iOS, describing it as a “captivating tech demo” that’s “hard to recommend.”

Earlier this month, Capcom casually announced the next game in the Resident Evil series from the director of Resident Evil 7.