The hit survival horror title Resident Evil 7 biohazard is available today on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Macs with an M1 chip or later. Players can experience part of Ethan Winters’ investigation into his wife’s disappearance with a free download, before accessing the full campaign with a one-time purchase. The main game is bundled with the Not A Hero DLC, which follows Chris Redfield on a mission to solve the case. The bundle also supports universal purchase and cross-progression, allowing players to continue their saves across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Powered by the RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 biohazard runs natively on Apple devices with high-quality graphics and performance. This version also includes new controls optimized for iPhone and iPad, including an auto-fire option and fully touch-compatible menus, making gameplay more intuitive without the use of a traditional controller. Additionally, players can delve deeper into Ethan Winters’ story with the Gold Edition upgrade, which expands the game with optional downloadable content, including story extras and new game modes. Resident Evil 7 biohazard director Koshi Nakanishi announced that a new entry in the franchise is currently in development at Capcom. Further details will be shared at a later date.