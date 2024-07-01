Capcom has shown RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices during Capcom Next. For the mobile version, the team also created a fully touch-based gameplay system: with several unique features, such as the ability to manage your inventory directly on the screen.

As for the action phases, RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard will propose the classic on-screen controls but with the ability to activate automatic fire to simplify use. The games are now available on the App Store with the possibility of expanding the content with the Gold Edition update.

We remind you that it is possible to play only with the iPhone 15 Pro models. There is a special launch discount.

We also inform you that the new Resident Evil has been announced.