Resident Evil 7 biohazard is available starting today also on Nintendo Switch, in the now traditional cloud format. What changes is the way of selling try-and-buy: you download the package for free, try it and then decide whether to buy it.

On the Resident Evil 7 biohazard eShop page the indications are clear: “Within 14 days of purchase, and if your playing time does not exceed two hours, we grant you the contractual right to a refund for this title. The two hours are calculated by adding the playing time of the same title , even if bought several times.”

Since the streaming game is not available to everyone due to the requirements related to the performance of their internet network, it is possible that Nintendo and Capcom have opted for this solution so as to let users try the title and then eventually unlock the full version in- game.

Announced last September, the latest episodes of Resident Evil have landed on Nintendo Switch, thus also allowing owners of the hybrid console to try their hand at the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, as well as with Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Village.