the last moments of resident evil 4 Remake They seem to indicate that Capcom already has its next title in mind. The appearance of Albert Wesker, Excella Gionne and a RE5 scenario make us believe that we will be able to return to Africa with Chris Redfield very soon.

A reimagining of this title makes quite a bit of sense for a number of reasons. It is the best seller in the franchise and Capcom is on a good run with re-releases of 2, 3 and 4. Of course, all of them came with changes and for this reason we began to think about what 5 should do to surpass its original version.

Resident Evil 5 Remake should strike a better balance between horror and action

Yes ok resident evil 4 was the one that started the trend towards action, the fifth installment moved almost completely away from horror. Almost all of its settings are very well lit and never gave that feeling of imminent danger.. As if that were not enough, the enemies are very kind with the ammunition, so we did not despair of running out of bullets either.

A possible remake will be able to achieve a better balance between horror and action, just like RE4 just did. They could keep the ammo mechanics of the latter, with less bullets and the ability to craft your own with certain resources.

As for the scenarios, we have already seen that the RE Engine does wonders to grant us some very gloomy ones. Resident Evil 5 already has some that with a cat’s hand could be a nightmare factory for old and new players.

Obviously we wouldn’t want to see its more ridiculous aspects eliminated altogether. After all, the series is known for being quite funny at times. However, a balance between action and terror would be great to exploit the potential of a Resident Evil 5 Remake.

A better told story could bring more impact to your revelations

If you played Resident Evil 5 you will remember that the disappearance of Jill Valentine is one of its central focuses. However, her revelation as a villain under the control of Albert Wesker feels somewhat out of the blue and without much impact. The remake could take steps to change this.

What we can think of is that the remake tells the story in chronological order. Since in the original Jill’s disappearance was told through dialogues and some flashbacks. Months later Capcom released a DLC campaign that allowed us to play these events.

Resident Evil 5 remake should include this campaign from its launch and it should be the start of the game. This makes the search for Chris more meaningful, and Jill’s apparent betrayal might also be more surprising. Although many of us already know the story, there is no doubt that they could get more juice out of the revelation.

Another area where they could improve is how RE4 connects with RE5. In the original there is simply a mention that the infected behave like those described by Leon. But we never know how Wesker used Las Plagas to create the new world wipe virus for him. The developers should take advantage of this to give us a more connected plot of the saga.

A Resident Evil 5 remake should improve Sheva’s AI

One of the novelties of Resident Evil 5 at the time it was the ability to spend it all with a friend. The second player took control of Sheva Alomar, but those without partners had to deal with the computer. Unfortunately this was not the best.

Many fans complain about Sheva’s AI for different reasons. First of all, he has a tendency to use the best weapons against the weakest enemies. Second, it is very difficult for him to come to your aid. And finally, when he comes to help you, he heals a small scratch with the most powerful herb in the entire inventory. For this reason, many choose to give him only a pistol and let him defend himself however he can, although that is also counterproductive.

The remake of Resident Evil 5 You should put Sheva’s AI as one of your priorities to improve. After all, it always comes out as one of the points that kept this installment from the glory of its predecessor. Although they could also implement another solution.

We know it’s fun to play with a friend, but Capcom could add the option to pass it completely alone. That is to say that there was the possibility of facing ourselves against the majini hordes, without Sheva anywhere. This could also increase the degree of terror.

The inventory system also requires a few adjustments

Another of the negative points that fans always mention is the inventory of Resident Evil 5. For this installment Capcom returned to the small nine frames of the classics. Unfortunately this plays a lot against the opulence of objects and ammunition that the title releases.

Players constantly found themselves with more ammo or plants than they could carry. YoTrading items with Sheva helped a bit but wasn’t a long-term solution. So they should come up with a considerable improvement, which suits the mixed gameplay of this action survival horror title.

Again we believe that you can take as an example what he did resident evil 4They might even keep the briefcase. In this way they would let the players arrange their objects as they want. If they keep the cooperative angle, they could even share items simply by passing them from one briefcase to another.

Another option could be something similar to the remakes of 2 and 3. In them players find some extra backpacks that increase inventory slots. Thus they would not maintain the essence of the original at the same time that they make it easier to handle.

Variety could benefit Resident Evil 5

Without a doubt, something that Resident Evil 5 should improve is the variety of its enemies. Since the original felt like a RE4 just with different skins for the villains. We even saw the African version of Doctor Savador chasing us with his chainsaw.

Capcom should introduce new types of enemies in the remake or at least more interesting mutations. They could even take advantage of the change of scenery to give us unique beasts. Everywhere there are infected dogs and birds. But can you imagine lions and other wild creatures? They could raise our adrenaline through the air.

These could also come with some strategy. After all, the original’s enemies were defeated simply by shooting them. Something similar to the strategies with the garrador and the regenerators of resident evil 4 they would help keep the experience fresh.

While we’re at this point, maybe they should make a few changes to the final boss: Albert Wesker. For the franchise’s big bad, his latest fight isn’t nearly as epic as it should be. Such an iconic character should be hard work and give us a huge sense of satisfaction when we defeat him. Do not believe it?

These were some of the improvements we came up with for a possible Resident Evil 5 Remake. Do you agree with them? What other aspects of Chris’ adventure do you think need adjustment? Tell us in the comments.

