Resident Evil 4 Remake has already garnered huge acclaim from everyone, immediately becoming one of the best games of the period as well as a probable candidate for game of the year and the arrival of various themed initiatives such as this Ada Wong cosplay from Xenon_ne it’s something of a litmus test of the game’s success.

Despite being to all intents and purposes a secondary character, Ada has entered the Resident Evil imagination permanently, obtaining a very important place in the mythology of Capcom survival horror and in the fandom in general, thanks to her enigmatic figure of special agent, combined with the undoubtedly pleasant appearance of the girl.

The sexy secret agent has therefore easily become one of the favorite subjects of the cosplayers, as also demonstrated by this case of Xenon_ne, who has achieved a truly remarkable result by following her typical style which, in this case, is also decidedly faithful to the original.

The costume used here is the “mission” one with which he appears in Resident Evil 4, reproduced to perfection, with a haircut perfectly in line with that of the character also seen in the recent remake, which in turn evolved from the updated model that already appeared in Resident Evil 2 .

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as the cosplay of Camie from Shirogane-sama taken from My Hero Academia, the cosplay of Tsunade from capeOfwonders taken from Naruto, that of Lucy and Rebecca from Xenon_ne and Loli_Samurai from Cyberpunk Edgerunner, Chichi’s cosplay from Nadyasonika from Dragon Ball, Misty’s cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, C18’s from seracoss from Dragon Ball and Jessie’s cosplay from shproton from Pokémon.