A few days ago the remake of resident evil 4, a game that for many felt unnecessary but has now surprised everyone from the franchise and strangers alike. However, not everything is perfect, since a certain bug has appeared in which it will apparently have a definitive solution very soon.

Specifically those who play on the consoles of playstation 5 have reported a troublesome bug involving flickering lights that can be a bit awkward to look at. For that very reason, Capcom He has mentioned that they are already working on the fixes so that users can use the game normally.

We’re aware of an issue where players may experience flickering lights at the bottom of the screen when playing the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4. Here are some temporary fixes we recommend. We intend to fix the issue in a future update and apologize for any inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/qhSp8RwGQN —Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 24, 2023

For now, the date for this patch is not confirmed, but it is expected to be released this week for all users, including Capcom makes recommendations while they are in charge of giving a definitive solution. This includes lowering some brightness issues, as well as shutting down and restarting the game to fix it sporadically.

Remember that resident evil 4 Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It seems that there are many cases with the lights in this game, I really don’t remember that it appeared to me or something like that, but now I must be aware of the new games to follow. Even big games like these can’t be saved from small details.