Yoshiaki Hirabayashi Of Capcom has released a Famitsu some statements relating to Resident Evil 4during the classic interview with major game developers that the magazine publishes at the end of each year. Hirabayashi said that new news related to the title will be released soon, in preparation for its expected release in March 24th up pc, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

The leaker”Dusk Golem” posted some Tweets related to what he believes will be the marketing strategy that Capcom will be implemented in the coming months. There Software house it usually publishes what are the most interesting and attractive elements for the public in the three months preceding the publication of its own title. Analyzing the strategy used for the latest titles in the series Resident Evilthen, it is foreseeable that a demo lasting up to 4 hours will be published, during which players will be able to taste a preview of what Resident Evil 4 will be able to offer.

Capcom confirmed that the final section of the title, set on an island, will be present just like in the original release of Resident Evil 4. This section divided enthusiasts, as judged by most to be of a lower standard than all other parts of the game.