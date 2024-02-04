













It should be noted that The Mercenaries mode must be obtained separately but in any case it has no cost. This package brings together the most important elements of this adventure.

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition It will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam like the original game.

For those not in the know, Separate Ways is a separate story focused on Ada Wong, who fulfills an assignment from Albert Wesker to obtain a specimen of the Plagues.

This story is interconnected with the main one and that is why it is worth enjoying it. Previously, it had a separate release in September 2023.

What is the Extra DLC Pack Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition? If it is the same one that is currently available, it includes the following content:

Leon and Ashley Costumes: Alternatives

Leon and Ashley Outfits: Romantic

Leon costume and filter: Hero

Leon suit and filter: Villain

Leon's accessory: Sunglasses (sports)

Deluxe Weapon: Sentinel Nine

Deluxe Weapon: Skull Shaker

Classic soundtrack

Treasure Map: Expansion

Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition launches February 9th!

Gold Edition brings together Leon and Ashley's tale of survival in Resident Evil 4 and Ada's mission of espionage in Separate Ways in one bundle along with bonus items previously available in RE4's Deluxe Edition. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/sefQYtZuSL — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 1, 2024

There is other content in the Extra DLC Pack but it is not compatible, or only partially compatible with Separate Ways. We are referring to Leon's Hero and Villain suits, as well as the Sentinel Nine and Skull Shaker weapons.

Source: Capcom.

The same can be said for the soundtrack and the map. Although Capcom does not say it, it is likely that Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition be the most refined version of the game, as it will include all the bug fixes discovered so far.

Apart from Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

