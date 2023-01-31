They emerge new details on Resident Evil 4 from the rich coverage that Game Informer has dedicated to the game: in the article, in particular, it is explained that the game will be a more faithful remake of RE2 and RE3with some sequences practically identical to the original.

On the cover of the next issue of Game Informer, Resident Evil 4 was tested by the editors of the American magazine during a trip to Capcom’s headquarters in Osaka, and it is from this experience that the new information on the project.

According to Okami’s summary, Resident Evil 4 will introduce a series of side missions, new enemies and a new weapon, the crossbow, while there will be no quick time events. Leon will be able to carry several daggers to use them when necessary, for example to eliminate the enemies carrying Ashley on the fly.

The latter can be controlled by pressing the R3 key, although the exact mechanics are not very clear. However, for this remake Capcom didn’t want to start completely from scratch, but wanted to improve every single aspect of the experience.

We will be able to touch the quality of the work done by the developers next time March 24thwhen Resident Evil 4 makes its debut on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions.