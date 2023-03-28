Thanks to Capcom, the remake of resident evil 4 is already between us and We already know at this moment that it is a gaming masterpiece. Technically it is one of the best titles of 2023 and it looks like we will be talking about it for a long time. Now, the remake brought some adjustments and changes and one of them is that of Ashley Graham.

For those who don’t know, Ashley Graham is the president’s daughter resident evil 4 and she is an important character in the story because Leon tries to rescue her. Obviously, if you finish the game, then the mission will be accomplished. Now, the creation of this girl in the video game is certainly curious.

the face of Ashley is based on the model of Netherlands she freya who has a good number of followers on Instagram. But beware, one thing is the face. The body capture comes from a cosplayer named milky peachwhose given name is Sophie.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has released today! Now I can tell you that I am the BODY capture model for Ashley Graham!! 🫶 I’m so happy to be even a very small part of a game that means so much to people! I’m looking forward to enjoying it for the first time myself. #RE4 pic.twitter.com/5j5Ipbbgmn — PeachMilky 🌸 Cosplay (@PeachMilky_) March 24, 2023

To celebrate the launch, We don’t know if it was to celebrate the launch of the game, but she freya she cut her hair just like the daughter of the president of RE4 and Peach Milky did her cosplay, in addition to her respective stream on Twitch.

Source: Capcom

We also recommend: Resident Evil 4 anime reveals more episodes and the experience is surreal

This is a really interesting situation with the topic of resident evil 4, but that already became recurring with the remake, because the same thing happened with the actors of the previous deliveries. Many fans were very happy with the results and for sure this is no exception.

Already playing RE4 Remake? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.