Studio armordeveloper of RESIDENT EVIL 4 VRhas released a free update which enriches the game with a mode typical of the saga of Resident Evilthe “The Mercenaries“. As described by the publisher himself, that is Oculus Studio, it is a timed mode that will pit us against hordes of enemies with the aim of surviving and accumulating as high a score as possible. In the various maps available we will be able to impersonate some of the most famous characters of the series such as Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong and Albert Wesker and our score will be reported in an online leaderboard that allows us to compare ourselves with other players. In addition, mods are also available to further vary the experience, unlockable upon completing certain challenges such as having to complete the mode Mercenaries only with the knife, to name one.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 VR is currently available exclusively on Oculus Quest 2and it is a version designed entirely for virtual reality of the classic CAPCOM, which still does not stop today and remains firm in the minds of the players as one of the most beloved chapters of the saga ever. Below we leave you the reveal trailer of the Mercenaries mode. Good vision!

RESIDENT EVIL 4 VR – Mercenaries

Source: Oculus Quest Gaming Showcase Street Gematsu