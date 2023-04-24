Capcom has released theupdate 1.05 of the remake of Resident Evil 4 for all platforms, fixing texture and version control issues Xbox Series X/S. You will recall that after installing patch 1.04, the graphics side of the game had slightly degraded on the Microsoft console, at least for some users.

With the new patch the situation has been greatly improved, also fixing some residual bugs on the other platforms. The management of the dead zone of the controllers Xbox Series X/S. The first comments on social media also came to testify that the situation has really improved, Reddits in particularwhich speak of the disappearance of graphic glitches, such as those of Ashley’s hair, and of a more responsive controller dead zone.

In short, Xbox Series X / S players can be satisfied, so they should be the first to download the new update.

For the rest, we remind you that Resident Evil 4 is available on Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and PC.