Lily Gao, the voice actress of Ada Wong in the remake of Resident Evil 4he had to close comments on Instagram because of too many criticisms received: the actress was literally bombarded with even rather offensive comments regarding her performance.

As you know, Ada Wong in the remake of Resident Evil 4 is played by a different actress than in the remake of Resident Evil 2where the entry belonged to Jolene Andersenand it seems that fans of the franchise have not appreciated the change.

“You ruined the remake,” wrote one user on Instagram Lily Gao. “I feel like I just wasted my money buying the Deluxe Edition of the game and ended up with this dub of Ada.”

“Your performance in Resident Evil 4 remake was awful,” another user wrote. “She looked really stiff and she didn’t have anything seductive, she didn’t fit the character: I hope they don’t hire you to voice Ada in another game.”

In short, as unfortunately happens cyclically, some gamers just can’t help themselves from expressing their opinions in a contemptuous way, especially when they can offend someone’s sensitivity.