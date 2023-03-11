The next March 24 will arrive the remake of resident evil 4 and is sure to catch a large number of new fans. The advances so far show that it is a fairly faithful recreation of the original, but with several improvements to the graphic aspect and interesting changes in terms of gameplay.

Although many things have changed, we are sure that many remain the same. That is why here we leave you some advice that could help you in your rescue of the president’s daughter. Whether it’s your first time or you’re already a RE 4 veteran.

Do not underestimate the blue grenades in Resident Evil 4

In it resident evil 4 Originally there were three types of grenades. One of them was the blue one that served to blind enemies for a few moments. We know that more action-oriented players are more into the boom from the explosions, but the blinding glow of this grenade can be quite useful for taking out enemies.

Source: Capcom

Specifically we are talking about Las Plagas. When these parasites come out of the heads of villagers and monks, they are very susceptible to blue grenades. If you get the chance, try to get the plagues out of as many enlightened ones as possible before launching one. With it you will eliminate them instantly and save a few bullets.

The Red9 is the best of all pistols

Throughout your adventure resident evil 4 you will find new weapons and the peddler will constantly offer you more. Although there will be pistols that look more powerful, you shouldn’t pass up the classic charm of the Red9. We also already know that this weapon will return in the remake thanks to some trailers.

Source: Capcom

This pistol is the most useful and the one that you should improve to the maximum. Its firepower is very damaging to rivals, it is easy to handle and, above all, it looks very cool. Even if the game shows you the Blacktail and Matilda as very powerful pistols, better give all your money to the Red9. We assure you that you will not regret it. Don’t forget to buy her a stock to make her even more accurate.

Never stop taking advantage of melee combat in Resident Evil 4 Remake

One of the mechanics it introduced resident evil 4 it was the ability to make different physical attacks on opponents. Shooting them in the head or legs will leave them open to one of these moves. This mechanic will return in the remake and our advice is to never miss this opportunity. In addition to saving you bullets, they can be very useful for clearing the way if you find yourself surrounded.

Source: Capcom

In resident evil 4 No more zombies attacking you in small groups and instead hordes of enemies that can easily overwhelm you. A well-placed kick or suplex can hit more than one opponent and allow you to escape or deliver the coup de grace while they are down.

Always have money on hand in case you need a rocket launcher

The rocket launcher is perhaps the most powerful weapon in resident evil 4because you can eliminate any boss with just one shot. Fortunately you can always get it from the pedlar in exchange for a few pesetas. If you want to try your hand at bosses the old-fashioned way, that’s fine, but if you want to save bullets, health, and time, you can always rely on the rocket launcher.

Source: Capcom

For this reason, we always recommend having extra money in case of emergencies. So immediately sell all the treasures you find and shoot the crows you find, as they almost always drop money. As a bonus mini tip, the bosses the Rocket Launcher is most useful against are Salazar and Executioner. So when you see that you are going to face them, it is time to go with the peddler.

The knife is your best friend in one of the last battles of Resident Evil 4

While we’re talking about easy ways to dispatch bosses, Jack Krauser has a particular weakness: the knife. During the final fight with this rogue agent, your best bet is to get as close as possible and use the knife against him. In the original, this sharp weapon does enormous damage to him and can even stop his most powerful attacks.

Source: Capcom

Some progress of Resident Evil 4 Remake show that the knife can also be improved. So don’t forget to have it as advanced as possible before you take on this boss. We are sure that your weakness will stay the same.

The battle against the pair of giants is easier than it seems

The Giant is one of the most memorable bosses in resident evil 4 and you will face it on three different occasions. In one of them he will come with a friend, but this battle is easier than it seems. Since you face him in a room above a large lava pit, you have a chance to throw one of the giants into the glowing liquid. Of course, the one that remains will have to be defeated as always.

Source: Capcom

The remake indicates that we will have Luis as company during this fight, so it could be even easier to fight this pair of colossi. Of course, when you throw one of them into the lava make sure you keep your distance until the hole closes or El Gigante will take you with him.

Don’t forget to pick up the thermal sight for the sniper rifle

For Veterans of resident evil 4 This tip will sound pretty obvious, but you’d be surprised at the number of players this buff leaves behind. This scope is particularly useful against regenerators, who don’t die until you kill the parasites in their bodies. Only with this thermal enhancement will you be able to see them.

Source: Capcom

You can find it in a refrigerator area in the island section. Once you have it, you just have to combine it with the rifle you have and it is ready to be used. If you replay the campaign in New Game Plus mode, this scope will always be there, so you can take it in subsequent campaigns and sell it for a large amount to the peddler.

Now that you have these tips, perhaps you are ready to throw everything into resident evil 4. We hope that Capcom has not changed some of these points and that our advice will help you to make the odyssey more bearable.

Did you like these tips? What other strategies do you have for Leon’s eurotrip? Tell us in the comments.

