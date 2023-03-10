Resident Evil 4 shows itself with three new ones teaser trailerspublished by Capcom in conjunction with the launch of the expected Chainsaw Demo remakewhich took place during the Spotlight that the Japanese company broadcast last night.

THE video in question, of short duration, were made to promote the release of Resident Evil 4, now quite close: as you know, the game will be available in stores starting March 24 in the PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X versions | St.

If the first teaser includes several sequences included in the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, the other two range between various scenes of the complete campaign, thus showing us different situations and scenarios in which Leon is faced with a large number of enemies.

The makeover will not only give us a visually redesigned experience, but also improved in terms of gameplay and controls, in particular with the almost complete elimination of quick time events and the introduction of some extra maneuvers with which we will be able to face enemies .