Nick Apostolides, the voice actor of Leon Kennedy in the remake of Resident Evil 4accepted IGN’s invitation and appeared on video for recite some lines from the original gametaking the opportunity to pay tribute to Paul Mercier, who played Leon back in the day.

Apostolides said that Mercier is in fact one of his heroes and it is probably thanks to him that he started acting, then finding himself after all these years living a symbolic passing of the baton in relation to Capcom’s survival horror series.

It goes without saying that the voice actor is a huge fan of the original Resident Evil 4 and of Mercier’s work in particular, so much so that he knows most of the jokes by heart, some of which still make him smile today.

Returning to the remake, in recent days the news has arrived that Resident Evil 4 has exceeded four million copies sold in two weeks, placing itself as one of the fastest-selling games ever: confirmation of the excellent work done for this remake.

