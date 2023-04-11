Resident Evil 4 received the inevitable trailer with i accolades from the international presswhich as we know welcomed the remake of Capcom’s survival horror with extremely positive evaluations.

However, the game has not only received critical acclaim, but also that of the public if we consider that Resident Evil 4 has exceeded 4 million copies sold in two weeks, establishing itself as one of the fastest-selling chapters of the series.

In short, a few days after the launch of the Mercenaries mode, Resident Evil 4 confirms itself as a remake of extraordinary quality, which renews the technical component of the original and also improves its gameplay, while remaining faithful to the starting system.

Of course, we talked about these and other aspects in the Resident Evil 4 review.