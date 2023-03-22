Adventures in the mountains continue in style Heidi for the good Leonwith the second episode of the series of shorts Leon and the Mysterious Village dedicated to the promotion of RESIDENT EVIL 4the remake coming from this March 24th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc Street Steam.

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the vision of this amusing short? If this is not enough for you, we remind you that a demo of the game is currently available for download.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu