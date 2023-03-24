In 2005, game designer Shinji Mikami set himself the daunting task of reinventing one of the series that had made the history of the previous one on new generation platforms: to do so, he decided to reinvent its rules, modernize its controls and above all add horror to the menu a volume of action like never before seen in Resident Evil. Resident Evil 4, first released as a Nintendo GameCube exclusive, was immediately welcomed as a masterpiece: Mikami had not only rejuvenated the saga, but also sowed the seeds for an infinite number of games that would see him as a source of inspiration in the future. Its over-the-shoulder gameplay mechanic would remain “canonical” for many years to come, and the adventures of Leon S. Kennedy would deliver him to immortality in videogame Olympus. Eighteen years later, Resident Evil 4 was released on every possible platform, and somehow “spawned” the successful remakes of Resident Evil 2 And 3 for modern consoles, which reproduce exactly the same control and visual system of Leon’s Spanish adventures. It’s finally here for Capcom, therefore, the time to go back to where it all began and present it in a new light.

Resident Evil 4, while maintaining the exact same title of the original, is a remake in the strict sense: in addition of course to the modern technical realization, maps, dialogues, history have been rewritten. Not in an invasive or disrespectful way, but certainly profound. If one of the limits of the original was the not exactly overflowing plot, Capcom (now Mikami’s orphan) has decided to enhance the narrative with significant additions to be discovered even for those who had already saved Ashley, the eighteen-year-old daughter of the US president does. Some ingenuities have been smoothed out, the tone is more dramatic and dark than the original, and more generally Capcom has fixed the continuity problems with respect to the other episodes, adding here with hindsight facts that fit coherently with what is narrated in the chapters and subsequent spin-offs. For new players it will be a more organic, complete and generally scarier story, with a much more intense horror atmosphere than in the past, also thanks to the excellent graphics managed by the RE Engine. For those returning after 18 years, their memories will be enriched by several brand new moments. From the gameplay point of view, the possibility of parrying with the knife, which is now a destructible tool, as well as stealth killings have been added: a plus that does not clash with the general mechanics at all.

What we find in this remake is a sum of improvements that actually make a game of two decades ago a masterpiece (again). Not only that: the remake is one of the most complete ever made by Capcom, much more respectful of the original than, for example, that of the second chapter, but at the same time enriched by modern mechanics, a clearly superior artificial intelligence of enemies and a whole series of popular accessibility options and difficulty levels that adapt to the needs of the player. The title is completely dubbed in Italian, but this is not even remotely the biggest news compared to the past. Even those who know Resident Evil 4 by heart, thanks to this remake, he will be able to put himself in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy finding himself in situations that will often make him believe he is being deceived by memory. But which instead constitute the new, majestic facade of an immortal masterpiece, in 2005 as in 2023.

