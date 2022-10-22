Yoshiaki Hirabayashiproducer of the next Resident Evil 4 Remakespoke with PC Gamer in a recent interview of fan concerns about the possible content cut in the remake. In this sense, Hirabayashi has reassured players that the remake will have the same length as the original, without modifications or cuts.

The problem was brought to light due to the negative feedback following the exit of Resident Evil 3 Remake, which had different cuts compared to the original title. In this remake, in fact, some enemies were missingsuch as giant spiders, and some areas, such as the iconic clock tower, the park and the cemetery. Here are the words of Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

When we started production on Resident Evil 4 we looked at what people thought was good [nei due precedenti remake, n.d.R.] and what could have been done better. From what point of view I can confirm that the playing time of Resident Evil 4 will be more or less the same as the original game.

Capcom’s new policy is to give “more” to players. Some significant improvements to the original include a greater versatility in movements and adding the chance to dodge, Crouch down And parry attacks.

To conclude, we remind you that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and PC.