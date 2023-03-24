The highly anticipated remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4the modern reinterpretation made with RE Engine of one of the most beloved chapters of the survival horror saga of CAPCOM.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. While waiting for our review, you can see the launch trailer below.

Resident Evil™ 4 available today for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Resident Evil™ 4 modernizes a genre-defining classic to bring gamers cutting-edge survival horror

MILAN (24 March 2023) – Today Capcom, one of the world’s leading video game developers and publishers, released Resident Evil™ 4a remake of the original Resident Evil 4 which debuted in 2005. Reimagined for 2023, Resident Evil 4 retains the essence of the original release using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics. Resident Evil 4 is now available for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Resident Evil 4 sees Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the Raccoon City biological disaster. His unrivaled decisiveness led to his being recruited as an agent reporting directly to the President of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions under his belt, Leon is sent to rescue the president’s recently kidnapped daughter, Ashley Graham. Leon follows her to a secluded European village, however, after making first contact, he discovers a fervor beyond reason gripping the local population.

During their harrowing escape, Leon and Ashley must navigate several dangerous environments controlled by the Los Iluminados cult. After escaping the village, their perilous path takes them through an ancient castle, crumbling mines, and more. Each step brings them closer to new dangers such as infected villagers, deranged cultists, and insidious enemies powered by the Las Plagas parasite. Leon and Ashley must survive these enemies while also deciphering the arcane designs of the hidden mechanisms, esoteric puzzles and tantalizing secrets scattered around. Agents willing to delay their escape by indulging the enigmatic Merchant will also gain access to exclusive rewards in exchange for completing various tasks.

As well as adding nuance to the characters and relationships within Resident Evil 4, the development team also introduced cutting-edge modern graphics and video game design techniques to faithfully recreate and add depth to the original game’s vision. Infected Ganados have new ways to attack, stalk and outflank Leon with incredible speed and ferocity. To walk the fine line between survival and a sad fate, Leon’s arsenal of weapons and close combat maneuvers now include stealth, the ability to parry enemy attacks and deliver final blows with his knife. The gameplay changes also add an extra emphasis on more meaningful player choices. In addition to being able to buy, sell and upgrade weapons, Leon will also be able to customize his briefcase. In addition to expanding the space, Leon will be able to change the color of the briefcase and equip up to three charms for small in-game bonuses such as increased healing.

A “Deluxe Edition” of is also available Resident Evil 4. The Deluxe Edition includes additional game content including costumes, weapons, a treasure map and more. The prolific challenge mode “The Mercenaries” will also return as free post-launch DLC on April 7, 2023 and development has begun on Resident Evil 4 VR mode which will arrive as free DLC.