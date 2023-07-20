Capcom has announced that the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold more than 5 million copies all over the world. It is a great success, which has brought the cumulative sales of the series over 142 million copies sold since its debut in 1996.

A successful project

Resident Evil 4 really liked

The official press release reminds us that Resident Evil 4 is the remake of the 2005 game, originally released on Nintendo Gamecube, PS2 and PC, with the revised story and modernized gameplay, as well as with a graphic side enhanced by the RE ENGINE, Capcom’s proprietary engine.

The game has been very positively received by critics and audiences and has continued to expand with the launch of The Mercenaries DLC and the imminent arrival of VR mode, which will be compatible with PlayStation VR2.

In short, recovery operations such as those of Resident Evil 4 are proving to be excellent for the industry, because they guarantee a certain security in the face of more controlled development costs, considering that they start from already solid and well-established foundations.

In short, after successes such as those of Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space, we expect other similar remakes for the next few years.