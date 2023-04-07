As anticipated at the end of March, here’s what RESIDENT EVIL 4 welcomes from today the free DLC The Mercenariesa kind of modality survival in which players will have to face various hordes of dangerous enemies and climb the leaderboard.

The Mercenaries was introduced into the franchise right within the fourth installment of the series (in the original release), and this time we can enjoy it with a few more tricks. Among the news we will also find the Mayhem Modeunique abilities that offer a more strategic and tactical touch to the gameplay.

On a separate note, CAPCOM announced that the game has already surpassed four million physical units shipped and digital sales worldwide.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S And pc Street Steam (our review). Below you can admire a trailer dedicated to the recently released DLC. Good vision!

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu