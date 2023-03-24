Resident Evil 4 is the star of a spectacular launch trailer which, in addition to celebrating the debut of the remake on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S, also reveals the exit date of the Mercenaries DLCwhich will be available to download for free from 7 April.

Available today, received with excellent marks also on EDGE, Resident Evil 4 is the remake of the chapter originally published in 2005, which at the time represented a revolution for the survival horror genre and for third-person experiences in general.

As for the Mercenaries modeas you know, it is a content that is now part of the tradition for the Capcom series, and which allows you to replay the various levels of the campaign by setting them as purely action challenges, in which you have to survive the attack of enemies and score the highest score possible.

In the Resident Evil 4 review we underlined how the campaign has been improved in various ways, as well as the narrative sector of the game and the gameplay, which maintains the freedom and dynamism that have always characterized it.