There duration of the campaign Resident Evil 4 it would seem full-bodied, judging by a trophy included in remake which can only be unlocked by completing the game in less than eight hours. Does that seem too little to you? That’s not the case at all, and former Dusk Golem leaker explained why.

A very similar trophy is in fact also present in the other chapters of the Capcom series: that of Resident Evil 7 biohazard is unlocked by completing the campaign in under four hours, to Resident Evil 3 completing it in less than two hours, that of Resident Evil Village completing it in less than three hours.

Therefore, wanting to compare these values, it is possible that the history of Resident Evil 4 will keep us busy for about double that of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, which lasted on average about ten hours. Is this a correct calculation?

Considering that, according to the words of the developers, the duration of the Resident Evil 4 remake will be identical to the original, therefore between fifteen and twenty hours, the answer is yes. Even more so if we think that the seventh chapter included cutscenes that could not be skipped.

In any case, a few more days and we will be able to verify firsthand, but watch out for Resident Evil 4 spoilers, since someone is uploading several gameplay videos with boss fights and other scenes on the net.