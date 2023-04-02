Resident Evil 4 it’s still ahead at the UK chartdespite the Capcom remake has seen a drop in sales of 69%: Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, anticipated it, waiting to publish the complete top 10.

This is the second week of dominance for Leon Kennedy’s renewed adventure, which has established itself as the second best launch ever for the survival horror series, behind only the controversial but best-selling Resident Evil 6.

According to the information reported by Dring, the news in the standings are few but significant: Gotham Knights rose to sixth position thanks to the promotions that involved it, while Super Mario Odyssey sold 5% more due to the bundles.

The director of GamesIndustry.biz expects the release of the super mario movie (by the way, did you know that we interviewed Claudio Santamaria, the voice of Mario?) will determine a relaunch of all titles related to the Nintendo series.

For the rest we will have to wait for the complete classification, as mentioned, which should arrive in the next few hours or tomorrow at the latest.