Looks like someone already got hold of the full version of Resident Evil 4 and began to publish several gameplay videosespecially showing fights with i boss present in the campaign.

As far as the remake of Capcom’s survival horror follows the events of the original storyline, the developers have introduced some changes and you may not like to come across one spoilers unwanted.

Be very careful when browsing social networks, where some of this content could be relaunched. It seems that the author of the leak has first transmitted the footage on Twitchthen after a ban switched to the platform TikTok and is even receiving donations through PayPal with requests for specific scenes.

Unlike the initial sequences that we tried with the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, in this case we are talking about the full version of the game, which according to the leaker’s words would not suffer cuts compared to the original, as happened instead to Resident Evil 3.

According to what was reported by Tom Henderson, international newspapers and streamers already have a code for the Resident Evil 4 review, and it is therefore possible that this leak of materials was implemented by a person who signed a NDA and therefore is clearly violating the terms of this agreement.