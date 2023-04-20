Shinji Mikamidirector of the original Resident Evil 4he said he has played the remake is that he loved it: a recognition that is worth a lot, if we consider that the Japanese author is considered the father of Capcom’s survival horror series.

A few weeks after his farewell to Tango Gameworks, Mikami posted a photo on Twitter depicting Leon and Ashley in what appears to be one of the final sequences of the Resident Evil 4 campaign, writing that he had successfully completed the game and enjoyed it a lot .

After directing the first chapter of Resident Evil, in 1996, Shinji Mikami returned to work on the franchise on the occasion of the 2002 remake and then precisely for Resident Evil 4, the episode that marked the action turning point for the brand.

Not only that: received with great enthusiasm by both critics and the public, the fourth chapter of the saga soon became a real point of reference for all third-person games.

