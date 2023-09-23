A few days ago Capcom launched Resident Evil 4: Separate Waysthe remake of the adventure starring Ada Wong and consequently the first ones are arriving right now reviews from the international presswho essentially rewarded the DLC with very positive votes.
- 4Players.de – 92
- IGN – 90
- Metro GameCentral – 90
- GGRecon – 90
- The Outerhaven Production – 90 (4.5 out of 5 stars)
- Destructoid – 85
The evaluations of numerous international newspapers are clearly missing, as unlike the base game the press did not have access to the DLC in advance. Clearly soon you will also be able to read our review on the pages of Multiplayer.it.
An excellently crafted DLC
As we can see, the first impressions are decidedly positive. In general, critics seem to have appreciated the presence of new locations, in addition to those already seen in the base game but proposed again with different situations. In the same way, the clashes were praised new or reworked boss fights and the new dynamics offered by Ada’s grappling hook, useful both for movement and for some tactical maneuvers in battle.
As for duration, we are talking about approx 4 hours to reach the end of the adventure of Ada without considering the completely optional missions of the Merchant, considered more than satisfactory given the cost of the DLC of 9.99 euros.
