A few days ago Capcom launched Resident Evil 4: Separate Waysthe remake of the adventure starring Ada Wong and consequently the first ones are arriving right now reviews from the international presswho essentially rewarded the DLC with very positive votes.

4Players.de – 92

IGN – 90

Metro GameCentral – 90

GGRecon – 90

The Outerhaven Production – 90 (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Destructoid – 85

The evaluations of numerous international newspapers are clearly missing, as unlike the base game the press did not have access to the DLC in advance. Clearly soon you will also be able to read our review on the pages of Multiplayer.it.