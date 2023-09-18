Capcom has released a spectacular launch trailer For Separate Waysthe new DLC from Resident Evil 4 which will be available, as already reported, from September 21st on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series

We saw Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways and the adventure of Ada Wong it surprised us with the quality of the narrative and the introduction of the grappling hook, which feeds new mechanisms capable of enriching the gameplay.