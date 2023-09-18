Capcom has released a spectacular launch trailer For Separate Waysthe new DLC from Resident Evil 4 which will be available, as already reported, from September 21st on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series
We saw Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways and the adventure of Ada Wong it surprised us with the quality of the narrative and the introduction of the grappling hook, which feeds new mechanisms capable of enriching the gameplay.
A classy remake
If you’ve read our review of Resident Evil 4, you’ll know that the remake made by Capcom, it thrilled us thanks to its many qualities, proving capable of bringing such an important chapter for the survival horror series up to date.
From this perspective, the Separate Ways DLC completes the experience by adding the mission featuring Ada Wong, the enigmatic character who appeared for the first time in Resident Evil 2 and linked to Leon by a particular relationship.
#Resident #Evil #Separate #Ways #launch #trailer #Capcom #DLC
Leave a Reply