With the launch practically upon us Separate Ways DLC Of Resident Evil 4 have arrived in the network of gameplay videos of the adventure starring Ada Wong and also a new handful of official images, which you can view in the gallery below.

Below we offer you a gameplay video without any background commentary published by Famitsu. It is in Japanese but fortunately the film is mainly devoted to action, with Ada’s arrival at Salazar’s castle and the journey to the village where Leon is, with obviously many firefights in between and also a boss fight. We also offer you our video with first impressions and some graphic comparisons with the original Separate Ways released on PS2.