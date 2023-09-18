With the launch practically upon us Separate Ways DLC Of Resident Evil 4 have arrived in the network of gameplay videos of the adventure starring Ada Wong and also a new handful of official images, which you can view in the gallery below.
Below we offer you a gameplay video without any background commentary published by Famitsu. It is in Japanese but fortunately the film is mainly devoted to action, with Ada’s arrival at Salazar’s castle and the journey to the village where Leon is, with obviously many firefights in between and also a boss fight. We also offer you our video with first impressions and some graphic comparisons with the original Separate Ways released on PS2.
Separate Ways arrives this week
Coming out Thursday September 21, 2023 for all platforms at the price of 9.99 euros, Separate Ways offers a story complementary to the one starring Leon S. Kennedy. This time, in fact, we will take on the role of Ada Wong and discover more about this character’s objectives, as well as face new challenges.
In addition to the mechanics already seen in the remake of the base game, such as the Merchant’s secondary missions and knife saves, Ada will also be able to rely on her grappling hook to reach otherwise inaccessible positions and also to creatively yank or eliminate enemies. If you want to know more here is our preview of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways.
