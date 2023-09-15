Following last night’s announcement, Capcom has revealed the Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways pricethe DLC starring Ada Wong arriving on 21 September. It will not be free, as some thought, but rather paid at the price of $9.99 in the USA, which translates into 9.99 euros for the European market.
The price was not specified in the presentation video shown yesterday during the State of Play in September 2023, but was later confirmed in the press releases sent by Capcom to the press.
On the other hand, theMercenaries mode update which will see the debut of Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters will be available on the same day and will be free for all owners of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Likewise, the VR mode for PS VR2 will not require additional outlays and, remember, will be published during this winter.
New images and details
In addition to the price of the DLC, new images and information on Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways have arrived from the pages of the PlayStation Blog. Anyone who has played the original knows well that it is a complementary story to that of the base game with the protagonist Ada Wongwhich sheds more light on the character’s goals and some of the questions left unanswered in the main adventure, while also offering new challenges for players to face.
As with the base game, the remake of this mode also includes a series of changes to the gameplay. In addition to the knife parry mechanics, Ada Wong will be able to use the grappling hook. This tool will prove useful not only for reaching otherwise inaccessible places, but will also be useful in battle “both for removing enemies and for launching melee attacks at a distance”.
