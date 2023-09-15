Following last night’s announcement, Capcom has revealed the Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways pricethe DLC starring Ada Wong arriving on 21 September. It will not be free, as some thought, but rather paid at the price of $9.99 in the USA, which translates into 9.99 euros for the European market.

The price was not specified in the presentation video shown yesterday during the State of Play in September 2023, but was later confirmed in the press releases sent by Capcom to the press.

On the other hand, theMercenaries mode update which will see the debut of Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters will be available on the same day and will be free for all owners of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Likewise, the VR mode for PS VR2 will not require additional outlays and, remember, will be published during this winter.