CAPCOM And PLAION They remind us that it is available from today Separate Waysthe story DLC for the remake of RESIDENT EVIL 4 which will allow us to experience the story of the game from the point of view of Ada Wongwith events that are intertwined with the main plot narrated in the campaign Leon. The price of the DLC sold individually is €9.99.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PCand it’s coming up iPhone 15 Pro during the year. The press release found below confirms that the title will also be compatible with all iPads and Macs with the M1 chip. Here you can read ours review.

Milan (21 September 2023) – Separate Waysthe highly anticipated DLC of the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 4is now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Separate Ways reveals the story of Ada Wong, following the mysterious agent on a secret mission that is intertwined with the search for Leon S. Kennedy’s missing daughter. Ada’s Adventure brings the survival horror action of Resident Evil 4 to exciting levels with new game mechanics that offer an even more exciting and fast-paced experience.

In addition to the arrival of the DLC Separate Ways, new content is now available for The Mercenaries. This free update for the popular additional game mode is available now to all owners of Resident Evil 4 and welcomes Ada Wong and her infamous employer Albert Wesker to the roster of playable characters.

Separate Ways reimagines and expands the original game’s bonus content to deliver a new adventure. The story sees the enigmatic Ada Wong infiltrate the European village controlled by Los Iluminados on the orders of Albert Wesker to seize the group’s darkest secret: a powerful substance known as “Amber”. This dangerous assignment leads to an unexpected reunion with Leon S. Kennedy, presenting another perspective on the game’s narrative that answers lingering questions from the main campaign. Ada’s secret journey takes place alongside Leon’s rescue operation and explores the dark events that take place behind the scenes, revealing the full extent of the story.

The exhilarating gameplay of Resident Evil 4 return to Separate Waysallowing players to overcome the horrors that await them with precision firearms, intense knife combat, stealth attacks, finishing moves and more. Separate Ways It also introduces a new feature that takes the game’s fast-paced action to a whole new level. Ada can now wield her Grappling Gun signature to break down enemy defenses and engage in ranged melee attacks. You can also use this versatile tool to cross great distances and overcome otherwise impassable obstacles.

Resident Evil 4 it’s also currently on offer for a limited time, an ideal opportunity for newcomers to experience cutting-edge survival horror.

There Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is also set to bring the game’s entire main campaign to PlayStation®VR2 this winter as free DLC. This immersive experience takes the action up close and offers superior realism thanks to the intuitive controls of PlayStation VR2 Sense™. Players will also be able to experiment Resident Evil 4 on the latest Apple devices, which will arrive later this year on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and on all iPads and Macs equipped with the M1 chip or later.