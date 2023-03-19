Separate Ways could come as Paid DLC in the future. The side story of Resident Evil 4 it would therefore not have been canceled, but would have become more ambitious, so much so that it was not included for free in the game, at least according to an indiscretion.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is on the way, and despite the excellent realization and despite the future free additions, The Mercenaries and the PlayStation VR2 mode, it will have one major lack: Separate Ways (read our review to find out more).

Separate Ways stars Ada Wong and allows you to replay the title by accessing different areas and with different gameplay. According to the insider Dusk Golem, who has repeatedly shown that he knows the Capcom stuff, will become a separate DLC with an expanded experience compared to the original, which will probably be launched later this year (or at the beginning of the year next).

Consider that Capcom has neither announced nor confirmed the DLC, so for now it is still a pure indiscretion. Certainly, if the game is successful, some additions are possible. In this sense, restoring Separate Ways would be an almost natural choice for Capcom.

For the rest, we remind you that the remake of Resident Evil 4 will be released on March 24, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X and S.