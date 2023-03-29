Resident Evil 4 he totaled sales For over 3 million copies in the first two days: Capcom announced it, specifying that these numbers have brought the Resident Evil parent series to exceed 135 million copies sold so far.

Such a result was predictable, judging by the more than 140,000 contemporary players on Steam for Resident Evil 4, which has therefore established itself as themost successful episode on the digital platform Valve: it is obvious to imagine something similar would have happened on PlayStation and Xbox as well.

“Resident Evil 4 is the remake of the original 2005 title”, reads the Capcom press release, which we have translated into Italian. “In addition to reworking the story and modernizing the gameplay feel, the 2023 version will offer both fans of the series and newcomers a of renewed gameplay, assisted by highly engaging graphics thanks to the high-level technology of the proprietary RE Engine.”

“In addition to garnering high ratings in online reviews, Resident Evil 4 has garnered praise and attention following the release of the Chainsaw Demo, where players can experience the initial stage of the campaign, which has helped the game score over 3 million copies sold in the first two days.”

