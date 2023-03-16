Have leaked online i alternate costumes of Leon and Ashley expected to arrive with the deluxe edition Of Resident Evil 4visible in the tweet below from Resident Evil Central from what appears to be an official advertising page.

So let’s see the costumes “Casual” and “Romantic” for Leon and Ashley, who come across as somewhat extravagant. Those who buy the Deluxe Edition, among other things, will therefore have the opportunity to dress the two protagonists also in these alternative ways to the standard ones.

The “casual” clothing has a somewhat “punk” style Ashley, compared to the usual, while Leon shows up with a more traditional jacket, but the “Romantic” style outfit is really something unexpected. These are outfits that seem to have been designed to best participate in a reception hosted by Salazar, so they could be rather in theme with some parts of the game.

Recall that Resident Evil 4 Remake will arrive on the market March 24, 2023 on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S, in the meantime a trial version called Chainsaw Demo has been made available which allows you to try the very first part of the game with the famous battle scene in the village. It also seems that the game is already available in some shops, with a significant break on day one.