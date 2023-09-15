Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways campaign and Mercenaries mode update are coming to this year’s acclaimed Xbox Series

Separate Ways, if you’re unfamiliar, was introduced to Resident Evil 4 when the game made the jump from GameCube to PlayStation 2 in 2005. It focuses on enigmatic spy Ada Wong, who briefly pops up in the Leon S. Kennedy-starring main campaign – filling in the blanks of her whereabouts over the course of the story.

A Resident Evil 4 Remake version of Separate Ways was first spotted by dataminer Gosetsu back in March, and Capcom has now made it official, confirming it’ll release for $9.99 USD – alongside a free update to Resident Evil 4’s wave-based Mercenaries mode introducing Ada Wong and Albert Wesker – on 21st September.

Resident Evil 4 – DLC reveal trailer.

But that’s not quite everything! Sony’s latest State of Play showcase also bought the news the Resident Evil 4 Remake’s long-awaited VR mode will finally get its release on PSVR2 this “winter” – and we also got some new footage of its first-person spookery in action.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s VR mode and Seperate Ways campaign are both in the trailer above.