There have been rumors for a while that Capcom works in a remake or reissue of Resident Evil 4. The company has not announced it, but since the third main game in the series already had such a ‘treatment’ it is logical to think about it.

In view of that, there are several rumors that have been circulating about it for a long time. This time we bring you a few more, which appeared first published in Reddit and that they sound somewhat credible.

Resident Evil 4 Remake would have restarted its development

Supposedly, they come from a source close to one of the people who hacked into the servers of Capcom a few months ago. There is no way of knowing if he is lying or not.

It is also possible that this developer and publisher has changed his plans since then. But let’s say things remain more or less the same. The company is supposed to have restarted its development: originally it was the original game with only a graphical improvement.

Likewise, the new version of Resident Evil 4 it would have some extras to ‘enhance the experience’. That has changed, and all because of the criticism it had Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The code name of the project is The Chainsaw Project, Y Sony wants to ensure its temporary exclusivity for the PS5. It would be around six months to a year. But it is not final. What if it would be is that it would appear on this console and in Xbox Series X | S, as well as Pc.

It will only be published on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

That is, this time PS4 Y Xbox One are left out. It is assumed that in this new version it would be possible to switch between the first and third person view. Likewise, it would include a Photo Mode and a ‘semi-open’ world.

The latter would be considerably longer and larger than the original. Many alternate appearances and the classic soundtrack would also be included. What is clear is that the original characters will follow.

The voice actors of Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong Y Claire redfield (¿?) And their models for their faces are being taken advantage of. However, it seems that Lion it will have an older appearance and even a beard.

Something that the person who leaked the information pointed out is that Resident Evil 4 Remake will have a kind of relationship with Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. This is an exclusive from Netflix, and it is handled that it would have a crucial post-credits scene.

In closing, it is assumed that the name of the next game in the franchise was also revealed, and it would be Resident Evil Exit. As always, this unofficial report is best viewed with caution.

