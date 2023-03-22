This week the long-awaited remake of resident evil 4, same that already has qualifications from the press, as well as a demo of the first hour of gameplay. And of course, since the industry cannot be missing, there is already talk of DLC content, this before the copies begin to be officially distributed.

As mentioned by the insider known as Dusk Golemthe game will have more content than what has already been confirmed by Capcomthese are the modality for VR and the other one is for The Mercenaries. However, something that is missing is the mini campaign of Assignment Adawhich stars the female character we met in resident evil 2.

But seriously, its pretty simple. RE:4 has something of a DLC pipeline to go through, with Mercenaries & PSVR2 stuff being free updates post-launch for RE:4, and Separate Ways as more extensive paid DLC to be delivered probably later this year https://t.co/lSDJkq4rYa — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 17, 2023

Something that must be said is that this additional content is not going to be totally free for those who want to try it, at least the recreation of this adventure that we met in ps2 and Wii It will have its respective rate. So users might feel that they should not be charged, unless it has a duration quite different from what we have already seen.

Editor’s note: I would like to have that extra campaign, since in its time it gave the game much more content, and at the same time we could check the point of view of the girl in her new mission. Of course, that they charge it additionally it seems that they are not going to like it too much.