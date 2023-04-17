Among the great innovations brought by Resident Evil 4 to the Capcom series was the introduction of the third person shot behind the protagonist, which obviously is also replicated in Resident Evil 4 Remake but what would the game look like with the classics fixed shots of the first chapters of the series? A video shows this possibility, with even remarkable results.

The first chapters of Resident Evil were characterized by a particular system of fixed shots with cameras placed at different angles and cuts between one and the other during the movements of the characters, which were controlled through the system called “tank controls”, i.e. according to where they were looking.

It is a very suggestive and fascinating solution at the time, probably derived from the excellent example already provided by Alone in the Dark, but not very functional in terms of gameplay, at least as the intensity of the action increases.

Resident Evil 4 has turned this paradigm upside down by introducing the third person shot behind the protagonist and a much more dynamic and faster gameplay, as we can also clearly see in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

However, nostalgics continue to wonder what a new Resident Evil might look like with the old camera system, and the video released by youtuber Cycu1 responds to this curiosity by staging a Resident Evil 4 Remake characterized precisely by these cameras, with results that are also quite interesting, even if very little functional to combat.